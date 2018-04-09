× Newton Police Say Counterfeit Money Being Passed at Local Businesses

NEWTON, Iowa – The Newton Police Department says local businesses are reporting the use of counterfeit bills to buy items.

The department posted to its Facebook page Monday morning about the issue. It says businesses have seen fake $10, $20, $50, and $100 bills.

Officials are advising business owners on how to detect fake currency and providing them with a list of methods from the Secret Service on how to spot bogus cash. View the list here.

If you think you have received counterfeit money, you’re advised not to confront the person that passed the cash to you but contact police instead. Remember as many details about the person as possible and touch the money as little as possible. Keep it in a plastic bag or other sealed container before giving it to police.

If you have information about the counterfeit money you’re asked to contact the Newton Police Department or Jasper County Crime Stoppers at 641-792-8362.