DES MOINES, Iowa -- One person is now charged in a shooting outside a Des Moines bar last week.

Police say the altercation started with an argument between a man and his girlfriend. When the girlfriend attempted to leave The Garden Nightclub with another couple, police say her boyfriend fired at the couple's car.

No one was injured.

The suspect, 44-year-old Nicholas Iaria II, is charged with felony intimidation with a dangerous weapon.