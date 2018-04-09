× One Death Confirmed Related to Salmonella Outbreak From Tainted Chicken Salad

IOWA — One person has died following an outbreak of salmonella from chicken salad sold at Fareway stores across the Midwest.

A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 265 total people in eight states were infected by the food that was recalled in February. Ninety-four hospitalizations were reported, and one Iowan died as a result of the contamination.

Bill Marler, an attorney with the Food Safety Law Firm out of Seattle, is representing 48 people impacted by this outbreak.

“From my perspective, we want to get to the bottom of what ingredient it was that made people sick. If you look at the list, chicken can have salmonella. Maybe it was under-cooked, we don’t know know what product it was,” he said.

The chicken salad–manufactured by Triple T Meats in Ackley–was sold at stores in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota from January 4th to February 9th. The CDC says the outbreak now appears to be over.

In response to the updated information, Fareway referred to the following statement released on February 21st:

“We are aware of the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service’s Recall Release, where Triple T Specialty Meats, Inc., is recalling its chicken salad product. Fareway Stores, Inc. pulled this product from its stores nearly two weeks ago on February 9, 2018. We have not sold any product since this date and all product has been discarded.”

