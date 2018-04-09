× Suspended Sentence for Former Johnston Teacher Accused of Sex Abuse

DES MOINES, Iowa – A former Johnston High School teacher will not spend time in jail in a case where investigators say he had a non-consensual sexual relationship with a student.

Thirty-three-year-old Dustin Mead was originally charged in March of 2017 with third degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a school employee. He was accused of having a non-consensual relationship with one of his students during the 2015-2016 school year.

Mead was sentenced Monday to a two-year suspended sentence and two years of probation after entering an Alford plea to an aggravated misdemeanor charge of first degree harassment.

The plea means Mead doesn’t admit guilt but realizes there is enough evidence to convict him.

If Mead violates the terms of his probation, he’ll be sent to prison to serve the original two years of his sentence.