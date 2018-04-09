× ‘The Miracle Season’ Has $4 Million Opening Weekend

CORALVILLE, Iowa — A movie based on an inspirational eastern Iowa volleyball team made its debut over the weekend.

The true story features the Iowa City West volleyball team and how they dealt with the death of star player Caroline Found in 2011.

Helen Hunt plays coach Kathy Bresnahan on the silver screen, but the real coach and author of the book “The Miracle Season”– was at the Coral Ridge Mall movie theater in Coralville for the debut. Bresnahan signed books and answered questions after the screening. She says watching the movie for the first time brought back a lot of emotions, but she is thrilled with how it turned out.

“This should be a great movie for young girls and people in general – wow we have female sports heroes. We have woman who are strong, athletic and confident. And then finally I think anyone dealing with a tragedy, they can watch these 15 young girls and think, I can dig my way out of this. There is a way out… even on our darkest days,” said Bresnahan.

Bresnahan’s portion of the profits go right back into the Live Like Line Foundation established in honor of Caroline Found.

According to Variety, “The Miracle Season” had an opening weekend of $4 million. The movie was shown at 1,707 locations.