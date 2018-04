Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE -- A new addition at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame has its grand opening on Wednesday.

Officials broke ground on the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower last June, which is named in honor of the late driver who died in a crash in 2016. The new tower opens just in time for the first races of the Knoxville Raceway's 2018 season, beginning on Saturday.

Wednesday's grand opening begins at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.