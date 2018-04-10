Are You Giving Away Free Information?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- When you lay it out, cyber security advisor David Cotton says looking at the 70 or so categories of information Facebook keeps is jarring.

“I was amazed, again it's 70 different elements from when did I join Facebook, who do I like, who have I disliked, who have I blocked, what news groups have I done, what posts I've put, what photos, what videos...when you print it, it's a list literally that long,” said Cotton, stretching his arms apart.

Cotton is a retired brigadier general who worked as a chief information officer with the Air Force. Cotton now works in the private sector as a security advisor for Pratum, a cyber security firm in Ankeny. Cotton says those bits of information just scratch the surface. Whenever you add something to the “about me” section--your political leaning, your hometown, your birth date--all that information is held by Facebook and is able to be accessed by "free" third-party apps or quizzes when you agree to their terms of service.

“You think if I'm not paying for this, then what is my cost? Your cost is the fact that you gave up data to someone else to use however they wish to use it,” said Cotton.

In the case of Cambridge Analytica, that information was used to tailor political ads to specific users. However, some of that information can also fall into the hands of cyber criminals.

“They'll take information collected through something like we've seen in the news today as well as a previous breech and then correlate and find out, 'oh, now I have this information about David I got from this source, and this information about David on the dark web of the internet which was for sale, I put those two together, now I know how to go out and more aggressively target David,'” said Cotton.

The realization of just how much data is available has some Iowans rethinking whether they will agree to a game’s terms of service and how they use Facebook altogether.

“I used to, I don't anymore just 'cause of the warnings of stealing identity's and stuff and getting information from you,” said Dennis Corcoran.

“I tend to take less quizzes, I think, because I do think that does connect you more. I never open up anything people send me on Messenger,” said Bette Donovan.

So how do you give yourself a better shot at privacy? Cotton says to limit the amount of information you share on your public profile, understand granting access to third-party apps allows them to use your information, and do not use Facebook to log in to third-party apps like Spotify. Cotton says deleting your account will prevent future data collection, but whatever information you’ve granted access to is out there forever.