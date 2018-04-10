Bill to End ‘Lunch Shaming’ Heading to Governor’s Desk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A bill designed to make sure students get a meal at school, regardless of their financial standing, is headed to the governor's desk.

This newest bill ensures students in Iowa schools will not be treated differently--or "lunch shamed"--if their parents are running a negative lunch balance. If the bill becomes law, it would prohibit the public identification of the students whose parents owe money and would also enable schools to accept private donations to pay off individual students' debts.

The bill is headed to the governor's desk after passing both chambers of the legislature unanimously.