City of Des Moines Taking on Iowa DOT in Speed Camera Fight

DES MOINES, Iowa – Tuesday, attorneys for the city of Des Moines will ask the Iowa Supreme Court to let the city use traffic cameras.

Leaders are appealing a ruling that led to the shut down of the city’s speed camera on Interstate 235.

The Iowa Department of Transportation ordered the camera shut down because it is located within 1,000 feet of a speed limit change.

Attorneys will give oral arguments Tuesday, though a ruling could take some time.