Des Moines Ranked 4th Best City to Live in the U.S.

IOWA — Earlier this year, U.S. News and World Report named Iowa the best state in the nation to live.

On Tuesday, the magazine had more praise for the state, naming Des Moines the 4th best city to live in the country. Austin, Colorado Springs, and Denver were the only cities to rank above Des Moines, which received high rankings for low cost of business and and low unemployment.