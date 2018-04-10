× Des Moines Singer Survives on ‘The Voice’ After Being ‘Stolen’ for Team Adam

CALIFORNIA – A Des Moines singer is moving on in NBC’s singing competition The Voice, despite losing a battle to a teammate Monday night.

During the Knockout Round, Des Moines-native Sharane Calister went head-to-head with teammate Kelsea Johnson.

Sharane sang Etta James’ “All I Could Do Was Cry” and Kelsea sang “Rise Up” by Andra Day. In the end Kelsea won over coach Alicia Keyes and was named the winner of the battle.

Sharane wasn’t sent home though, coach Adam Levine pushed his button to steal Sharane for his team.

Live episodes of The Voice begin next week, allowing the public to vote on who should move on in the show.