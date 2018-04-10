If You Build It They Will Come- to the Salt and Pepper Shaker Gallery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRAER, Iowa- A few years back retired newspaper editor Ellen Young began to look for ways to promote her town of Traer. It was known for it’s winding spiral staircase in front of a downtown building. That was good for a quick photo-op, and the name of the community festival. She thought the town needed more.

“I went to a seminar in the Des Moines, the speaker was talking about ways you could attract people to your community,” said Young. “He said you could capitalize on what you have.”

So Young got to thinking, maybe this unbelievable collection of salt and pepper shakers, could be something which would attract people. So she approached the collector, Ruth Rasmussen. After about three years, and some work with the city council, a well as grant applications, her idea, became a reality.

In 2011 the Traer Salt and Pepper Shaker Gallery opened. The City acquired and remodeled a building to house the collection. Rasmussen donated her collection.

“Some of the shakers in here are the Circus Shakers, the Zoo Shaker, and the Nursery Rhyme and Comic Book and Storybook Shakers,” said Young. “Just to give you an idea of the numbers we worked with over here in this particular cabinet there are 319 pairs of dog shakers, most people if they had 300 pairs of shakers, they would think they had a big collection but for Ruth that was just her dogs.”

Ruth Rasmussen started her collection in 1946, with a single pair of salt and pepper shakers she bought at the Brookfield Zoo, in Chicago. Since an article was published on Rasmussen’s collection in a Chicago newspaper, she has been contacted by the Brookfield Zoo, wanting photos of her 1946 shakers, to add to their archives.

“I just kept going when I go places I just pick them up,” said the 94-year-old Rasmussen, who is a frequent Gallery Visitor. “I had two buildings in the backyard, and one bedroom.”

“We get close to 1000 visitors a year and we think that’s pretty good because that’s 1000 people who I’ve turned down on main street,” said Young. “They have come here and visited us and they’ve also stopped in our restaurants, they shopped in our stores and we’re looking forward to more of that of course.”

Often times a bus tour will stop by the Gallery.

“I like to talk to people when they come in here by busloads they all are so nice and friendly,” said Rasmussen. “They think I’m famous, but I’m not I’m just a regular me.”

