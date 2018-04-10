Iowan Living Across From Facebook Data Center Reacts to Privacy Controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- Congress may have grilled Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the social media giant's latest data scandal, but Terri Hamm of Altoona watched and walked away unfulfilled.

"I'm not convinced by just hearing what I heard today that they're going to get this back in the barn, so to speak," she said.

While many users may have the option to log off until they feel more comfortable with Facebook's privacy settings, Terri has a constant reminder that only continues to grow.

"It's right there, it is across the street," she said.

Since 2013, three Facebook data centers--with a fourth under construction--have sprouted across the street from Terri. Data of some of the 87 million Facebook users recently ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, a political research company.

Terri said, "I think it is terrible. I don't think it is a legitimate thing for Facebook to have done."

During his questioning, Zuckerberg agreed with Terri, saying, "It is clear now that we didn't do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm, as well, and that goes for fake news, foreign interference, and hate speech as well as developers and data privacy."

While the admission may put some minds at ease, Terri says she wants action.

"That's a great sentiment, but I'm not at all convinced he knows how to get that back under control."

The 400-acre site is the largest of Facebook's nine data center locations, but while others may see a billion dollar company calling Iowa home, when Terri gets to the end of her driveway she sees trouble.

"Here in the state of Iowa, we've given that corporation, which is worth billions of dollars, a significant tax abatement for very few legitimate jobs and now we've put our privacy at risk and our data information," she said. "Yeah, I'm more than a little concerned."