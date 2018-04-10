× Kansas Murder Suspect Arrested in Eastern Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A man wanted for murder in Kansas has been arrested in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says 30-year-old Donnell Stafford of Wichita, Kansas was arrested Tuesday morning.

Officials say Stafford was apprehended after a member of the Iowa State Patrol’s Vehicle Theft Unit checked the license plate of a vehicle parked at a Davenport business and it came up stolen out of Wichita, Kansas. He was taken into custody without incident.

Stafford is being held in the Scott County Jail awaiting extradition to Kansas on a first-degree murder charge.