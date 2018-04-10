‘Marsy’s Law’ Mural Supporting Crime Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A mural paying tribute to crime victims and promoting tougher laws in Iowa is going up in the East Village.

Work began on Tuesday morning on a Marsy's Law mural on the Rooftop Building located at E. 6th and Grand. Marsy's Law is a California law that has spread across the country. The law would require that crime victims and their families be given equal standing under the law as alleged attackers are given.

Two measures providing those protections did not advance at the capitol this year.