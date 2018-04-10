Monday House Fire Serves as Reminder Not to Park in Front of Hydrants

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines firefighters ran into a problem while battling flames on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to 21st and Mondamin around 1:45 p.m. Smoke was pouring from every window and door in the home, but everyone inside made it out safely.

While looking for a water source, crews found someone parked illegally in front of the fire hydrant. Polk County Emergency Management posted a picture of the vehicle on Facebook, reminding everyone that this makes hydrants hard to find and connecting hoses difficult. Firefighters lose time, causing more fire damage and potentially preventing them from getting to someone in a life and death situation.