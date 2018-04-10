× Plea Deal Offered to Woman Accused of Stealing Almost $350K from Sister with Alzheimer’s

DES MOINES, Iowa – Prosecutors are offering a plea deal to a West Des Moines woman accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her sister, who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Online court records show a status hearing for 79-year-old Jewell Davis was held last week. She is charged with first degree theft and dependent adult abuse-financial exploitation.

A criminal complaint claims Davis, who has power of attorney over her sister Iva Grossman’s finances, took at least $346,380 of her sister’s money. The complaint also says Davis admitted to using her sister’s money for herself.

The proposed deal would have Davis plead guilty to either of the charges and in return the state would recommend a suspended sentence and probation.

A plea hearing has been scheduled for May 14th.