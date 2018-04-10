× Police: Drunk Mom with Child in Vehicle Backed Into Patrol Car

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after police say she was driving drunk with her three-year-old child in the car.

Des Moines police say they were called around 1:30 a.m. about a possible drunk driver that was driving on sidewalks downtown and had hit a parked car. An officer in the area saw the vehicle run a red light at E. 4th and Locust and stopped the vehicle.

Police say the driver, 24-year-old Guadalupe Turcios Campos, put the vehicle in reverse and backed into the front of the patrol car. The patrol car wasn’t damaged but Turcios Campos vehicle was.

Police say Turcios Campos’ three-year-old daughter was in the vehicle at the time and was in the wrong car seat. Family members were contacted, and the child was released to them.

Turcios Campos is charged with neglect of a dependent person, OWI, and several traffic offenses.