Police Searching for Suspects in Maxwell State Bank Robbery

MAXWELL, Iowa -- Story County authorities are still looking for two men who they say robbed the Maxwell State Bank on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the bank around 10:30 a.m. They say someone triggered an alarm inside the bank, and around the same time someone else called 911 to report the robbery.

Investigators said two men wearing face masks forced the bank employees to the ground, grabbed money, and took off. Police found an abandoned gold Ford Taurus near the bank they believe was involved in the robbery.

“Our indications are when suspects left the area they were in a gold colored Taurus. We found that vehicle southwest of the city of Maxwell. It looks like, and we believe, they probably got into a secondary car and we are continuing the investigation into that at this time,” said Story County Sheriff’s Department Captain Barry Thomas.

Thomas added they don’t have a very good description of the robbers.

“At this point in time we are working closely with the FBI to gather video evidence from the area. Until that time, we are not going to put out any physical descriptors at this point in time, we want to make sure that we get them right. And we don’t feel the public is in danger,” he said.

A neighbor who lives nearby said he believes he saw the suspects take off.

“I was feeding cattle and saw the police come and went and asked them what was going on, and they said there was a bank robbery, so I went up to the farm to remove the keys from all the vehicles and while I was doing that I saw a vehicle going westbound at a high rate of speed,” Maxwell resident Mike Viers said.

No one was injured during the incident and the investigation is ongoing.