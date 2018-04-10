Search Continues for Missing La Porte City Teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa -- The search for a missing 16-year old boy with autism is now into its third day.

Jake Wilson of La Porte City was reported missing Saturday night. Police and volunteers spent the day looking for Wilson, who answers to the name "Jakey." He was said to be heading to Wolf Creek, but so far there are no signs of him.

Police were concentrating on a five-mile radius of his home, but have since broadened the search. Investigators are also combing home security systems and commercial business surveillance videos for clues of Wilson's whereabouts.

Wilson was was last seen wearing a brown zip-up sweater, dark sweats, and cowboy boots. Family members are using the hashtag #BringJakeHome to get the word out about the boy.