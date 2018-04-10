× Special Election Tuesday to Fill Bill Dix’s Iowa Senate Seat

A special election is being held Tuesday to fill an Iowa Senate seat.

The seat was previously held by former Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix before he resigned last month. Dix’s resignation came after a video was released that showed the married father of three kissing a lobbyist at a bar.

He served District 25 — which makes up Butler, Grundy, Hardin and Story counties.

On the ballot to fill the seat is Republican Annette Sweeney of Alden and Democrat Tracy Freese from Dike.

The polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.