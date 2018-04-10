State Senate District 25 Seat Filled in Special Election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Some Iowa voters headed to the polls to fill a vacant state Senate seat.

Former Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix resigned last month. The decision to step down followed the release of a video showing Dix, who is married, kissing a lobbyist at a bar.

Republican Annette Sweeney and Democrat Tracy Freese were on the ballot to fill the seat, and Sweeney walked away with the position. The District 25 seat, which covers Butler Grundy, Hardin, and Story Counties, will also be up for grabs again in the November election.