Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- If you wake up with a cup of coffee every morning you may be getting tired of the same old cup o' Joe. DSM Brew in Des Moines has some tips and tricks to upgrade your caffeine routine.

If you want double the caffeine of a cup of coffee try making a cold brew. Steep coarsely ground coffee in cold water for 15 to 24 hours and strain out the grounds for a cool drink that packs a punch.

DSM Brew puts a twist on the cold brew by adding nitrogen. It gives the coffee drink a fizzy taste almost like a stout beer.

Another way to make coffee is with the pour over method. Using a filter and a funnel, pour around 6 to 8 oz. of hot water over 2 tbsp. of finely ground coffee.

"This lets you have more control over the flavor of the coffee and the amount," DSM Brew Manager Michael Bowser said.

Another tip if you want more caffeine is to use a lighter roast coffee instead of a dark or medium roast.

"The light roast is not roasted as long so it doesn't lose as much of the caffeine in that process," Bowser said.

When it comes to iced coffee, one tip that will keep your coffee from tasting watered down is using coffee ice cubes.