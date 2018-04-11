× Blank Children’s Hospital Receives New Walt Disney Mural

DES MOINES, Iowa –Blank Children’s Hospital is receiving its fifth mural from Walt Disney Company Wednesday.

Blank Children’s Hospital Senior Director Development Alissa McKinney said the mural will feature about 100 characters from the beginning of Disney to present day.

“We have a legend so if they get stumped they can look up which character it is. We’ll have that in the exam rooms as well so the families can figure out which character is what. I think it’s really going to provide just a lot more peace and calming for kids, and really make it not so scary when they are with us,” McKinney said.

McKinney said the mural will be located at the Pediatric Emergency Department at Blank Children’s Hospital.

The new mural is made out of adhesive vinyl and was printed locally. The other four murals were painted onto canvases on the wall back in 1944.

McKinney said the Disney murals are meant to make children feel comfortable in the hospital.

“Anytime we have a piece of artwork that can create distraction and create some joy for families that’s what we want to do. Our mission is to provide family center care through healing, caring and teaching. That healing and caring, Disney that feels very comfortable with kids,” McKinney said.

The original four murals depict images from Snow White, Bambi, the Three Little Pigs and Pinocchio.

“The thing we love about our original murals, is those four murals have moved in all three children’s hospitals,” McKinney said.

McKinney said the hospital is currently in its third location.

The original murals are behind glass to help preserve the images.