DMPS Reached Record High Graduation Rate in 2017

DES MOINES, Iowa — High school graduation rates across the state have dropped a little, but Des Moines Public Schools is seeing a new record high.

Numbers released Wednesday say the statewide graduation rate is at 91-percent, down from 91.3-percent from the year before.

DMPS says the district saw a graduation rate of 82.45-percent for the Class of 2017. That’s up almost 1.3-percent from the previous year.

East, Hoover, Lincoln, North, and Roosevelt alone had a graduation rate of 88.81-percent.

The Iowa Department of Education has a goal to have a graduation rate of at least 95-percent statewide.