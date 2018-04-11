× Lorensen Named Buena Vista University Men’s Basketball Coach

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Buena Vista University has a new men’s basketball coach and the new guy has a familiar name.

Todd Lorensen is taking the reins for the Beavers. He spent the last four years at Southwestern Community College in Creston, leading the Spartans to a National Junior College Athletic Association title last year with a record of 36-1. His team this year finished in third place nationally.

Before coaching at SWCC he spent one season as head coach at Iowa Wesleyan University. He had previous stints as an assistant coach at Truman State University, University of Nebraska-Omaha, and Grand View University.

Lorensen also played three years while attending Grand View University. During his time there he was team captain and scored more than 1,000 points.