× New Mural Brings Awareness to Crime Victim’s Rights

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new mural will be completed in the East Village on the corner of East 6th and . The Mural surrounds Marsy’s Law for Iowa, a crime victims protection law that currently has legislation in the house and senate.

Local artist Kelsey Lampe said this mural does not have a title, leaving its message up for interpretation. The quote on the mural is by Anais Nin and says, “and the day came when the risk to remain in a tight bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.”

“The inspiration kind of came from just the law itself. Giving, you know, people, the survivors the strength and being able to grow from it and, you know, that there is life that happens afterwards,” Lampe said.

Organizers of Marsy’s Law for Iowa say the mural is a way to bring awareness to the effort to bring constitutional protections to Iowa crime victims.

They say crimes include homicide, rape and assaults and most commonly domestic violence.

Marsy’s Law is named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas of California who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Only a week after her murder, Marsy’s mother and brother walked into a grocery store where they were confronted by the accused murderer. The family had no idea he had been released on bail.

“If Marsy’s Law for Iowa is passed here in the state then it would guarantee that victims of crime would have a voice in the process, that they would be notified of what is going on throughout their proceedings as it relates to their offender and at its most basic, it would inform them of their rights,” Marsy’s Law for Iowa State Director Eric Baker said.

Currently, Iowa is only one of 15 states that does not have constitutional protections for victims. To amend the Iowa Constitution, a bill must pass two consecutive general sessions before it goes to the ballot for Iowans to vote.

Governor Kim Reynolds recently signed April 8 – 13 as National Crimes Victims Rights Week.