No Need to Wait for Tulip Time to Get Your Dutch Fix

PELLA, Iowa- When Jason and Valerie Bandstra planned to open a business here, they were thinking ice cream, but then they had some other ideas.

“So we thought about doing ice cream but then as we start thinking more about it we thought it be fun to offer Dutch specialty items,” said Valerie. “Immediately my thought was poffertjes, I love poffertjes, my friends love poffertjes.”

That Dutch food item always has long lines during the annual Tulip Time Festival in Pella, each May. It is really tiny pancakes, topped in butter or fruit or whipped cream.

The name of the business, Dutch Fix was arrived at, kind of by accident.

“We really wanted to give the customers an idea of just getting your Dutch fix, said Valerie. “We joked around, you come here to get your Dutch fix, couple times we said it we looked each other and we said that’s it!”

Jason Bandstra said his wife Valerie had made “a million poffertjes trying to come up with the right recipe.

“The secret to poffertjes is the batter, the original recipe was from the Netherlands,” said Jason. “ I’ve got a great wife she’s retired attorney so she’s got the brains behind the whole operation, I’m just a dumb Farmer!”

“I was an attorney until I start having kids and I want to see them more,” said Valerie. “I’ve always been more passionate about food.”

She and Jason are both foodies. So no surprise if something gets on the menu they like, may not be dutch.

“Dutch Fix is authentic it’s truly authentic Dutch food,” said Valerie “It’s a lot of fun choices, we really tried hard to make the menu authentic and things that we thought people would have a lot of fun trying.”

