Pulitzer Surprise: Former Register Reporter Reunited with Forgotten Medal

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A lunch with friends turned into the surprise of a lifetime for a former Des Moines Register reporter today.

In 1990 Jane Schorer made journalistic history when she named a rape victim publicly, with her permission, in a five part documentary series about life after a sexual assault. The Des Moines Register was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for the series. When Schorer left the paper she was forced to leave the medal behind.

She hadn't seen it for more than a decade ... until lunch on Wednesday.

Des Moines Register Publisher David Chivers surprised Schorer at Gilroy's in West Des Moines. "It took me a little time to find it ... but we found your Pulitzer Medal," he told a shocked Schorer as he handed over a gift bag with a small wrapped box inside.

Schorer was at a loss for words as she opened the box and laid her eyes on the medal again. "This is it. I recognize it from sleeping with it."

That wasn't the last surprise for Schorer. Chivers told her she can now keep the medal. Schorer's accomplishments are already honored by the Register in a display at their new offices in downtown Des Moines.

Schorer still does some freelance writing and is nearing retirement. She said she recently realized that she won't have a retirement party because she is no longer at a paper. Today's surprise gathering will hopefully make up for it.