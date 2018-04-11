× State Trooper Uses PIT Maneuver to End High-Speed Chase

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested early Wednesday morning following a high-speed chase that ended with law enforcement using a PIT maneuver.

The Iowa State Patrol says a trooper pulled over a red Ford F-150 for going 90 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone on Highway 5 near Highway 28. The driver, who was later identified as 31-year-old Matthew Dicks, initially gave a fake name and wasn’t able to provide insurance information.

When the trooper asked the driver to come back to his patrol vehicle, Dicks took off. Officials say Dicks was driving “extremely recklessly, weaving from lane to lane, and running every stop sign” in an attempt to get away. The truck was going as fast as 80 miles per hour in some residential neighborhoods.

The trooper used a PIT maneuver to stop the truck at SW 14th and Highview. Dicks ran from the vehicle but was taken into custody at gunpoint in the backyard of a home.

A female passenger in the truck, 25-year-old Ashlynn Christiansen, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from Polk County.

Dicks is facing charges of eluding, reckless driving, driving while revoked, providing false identification, as well as several traffic charges related to the chase. He also has outstanding warrants.

Dix is being held in the Polk County Jail.