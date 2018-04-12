× C.O.B.R.A Provides Free Self Defense Active Shooter Class

DES MOINES, Iowa – A police academy for civilians is hosting a free training on how to protect yourself during an active shooter situation.

Combat Objective Battle Ready Application aims to teach people a 15 point defensive plan during an active shooter encounter. Some skills learned during the training are how to engage, how to hide, and when to move.

C.O.B.R.A Head Instructor Amy Ratekin said the class is based around four key points, which include:

Training saves lives

Escort under fire

Timed reload

Engagement of weapon

According to the nonprofit “Gun Violence Archive” there have been 63 mass shooting in the United States in 2018.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law on Wednesday that requires all school districts and accredited non-public schools to have an emergency plan for active shooter threats and natural disasters.

Ratekin said it is important for people to practice what they learn during the class to create muscle memory.

The free class for the public is Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at 2280 Bell Ave, Des Moines.