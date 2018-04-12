× Concussion Legislation Awaiting Governor’s Signature

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa legislature completed work Thursday on a bill that will require more protection from concussions at Iowa schools.

The Iowa Senate passed the amended bill Thursday and sent it to Gov. Kim Reynolds for her signature.

The bill requires any coach or other school official who observes a student suffering from concussion symptoms to immediately remove them from an athletic event. That student would not be allowed to resume activities until cleared by a licensed medical professional.

It also requires more training and guidance for schools and parents about preventing and diagnosing concussions in students.