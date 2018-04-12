× Gov. Reynolds to Address Tariff Issues During D.C. Trip

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds is worried about the threat of tariffs by the U.S. and China.

It’s an issue she hopes to address this week. Reynolds is scheduled to join other governors and congressional leaders in Washington, D.C. Thursday.

The group will meet with President Trump to discuss issues impacting farmers — including trade.

On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds addressed the possible actions on trade with China, saying “No one wins in a trade war. While some disruption may be necessary and part of the negotiation process, this can`t be done on the backs of our farmers.”