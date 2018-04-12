× Hawkeye Wrestler Spencer Lee Honored at Statehouse

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Hawkeye wrestler Spencer Lee got a huge ovation last weekend at the Freestyle World Cup, and his NCAA championship tour rolled into Des Moines Wednesday.

Lee was officially recognized at the Statehouse by the Iowa Senate and House of Representatives. Lee also met Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Lee is the first Hawkeye true freshman to win a national title since 1993, and he says this is just the beginning.

“It’s definitely an honor to meet all these great people. I’ve never been to Des Moines, and I’ve never been to the Capitol obviously. It’s exciting.”