Kindergarten Student Gets Ready to Turn Type One into Type None

DES MOINES, Iowa –A group of walkers is getting ready to turn type one into type none. The JDRF One Walk is Saturday, May 12th at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

The vision of JDRF is a world without Type One Diabetes. There is no cure for the autoimmune disease, but researchers are looking for life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat Type One Diabetes and its complications.

Janie Boone, 6, was diagnosed with Type One Diabetes 18 months ago. It affects her daily life. "I used to poke my finger a lot, but now I got the Dexcom, so we can see my sugars on my phone or my mom and dad's phone, but we still have to poke my finger every meal time," she said.

Janie is raising money for JDRF with her team Strong and Courageous. You can sign up for the JDRF One Walk at jdrf.org.