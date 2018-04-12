× Three People Shot Early Thursday, One in Critical Condition

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people Thursday morning.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the shooting happened in the 1100 block of 14th Place just before 4:00 a.m.

The victims of the shooting showed up at Mercy Hospital in a private vehicle. One male is in critical condition and two females are in good condition. The names of the victims have not been released.

Investigators are working with the victims and witnesses to develop a profile of the suspect in the shooting.