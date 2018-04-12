× Victims of Early Morning Shooting Identified

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have identified the three people who remain hospitalized following an early morning shooting.

It happened around 4:00am in the 1100 block of 14th Place on the North side of Des Moines.

Police say Mickey Johnson, 20, was shot in the jaw. He remains hospitalized in critical condition. Deontazsha Gunn was shot in her buttock and Someya Ahmed was shot in her hand and thigh. They are listed in good condition at a metro hospital.

Police have not made any arrests or named any suspects.