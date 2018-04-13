× Astronaut Peggy Whitson Receiving Award for Inspiring Others to Chase Their Dreams

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Astronaut and Iowa native Peggy Whitson will receive the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award Friday at 7 p.m. at the Ray Center’s All-Star Evening in West Des Moines.

The Robert D. & Billy Ray Center at Drake University bases the award off of the six pillars of character; trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, caring, fairness and good citizenship. They say Peggy Whitson has demonstrated those exemplary qualities in her life and inspired others to do the same.

Peggy Whitson has spent more time in space than any other American. She holds the U.S. record for 665 days, that’s almost 22 months, in space during her three missions aboard the International Space Station. The 57-year-old astronaut was born in Mount Ayr, Iowa and completed her undergraduate degree at Iowa Wesleyan College. Then she got her PH.D. in Biochemistry from Rice University in Houston Texas. From there she went on to work at NASA.

Executive Director of the Robert D. & Billy Ray Center at Drake University Scott Raecker said, “From an early age she wanted to be a scientist, she wanted to be an astronaut, and she’s fulfilled those dreams and now become an iconic international figure demonstrating great character as again the longest-serving American in space but really an inspiration to all Iowans and all Americans about what you can become if you apply yourself and you demonstrate great character.”

The Ray Center said Whitson motivates and inspires great leadership and character, something they believe should be recognized in Iowans every day with the Iowa Character Award.

“So whether it be Peggy Whitson doing it on the international, global and galaxy stage or whether it’s your next-door neighbor we all have the opportunity to recognize individuals that are doing great things and demonstrating great character,” Raecker said.

Visit iowacharacterawards.org to submit your nominations, those are due May 1st. Winners will be invited to an awards dinner and program in June.