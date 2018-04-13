× Guilty Plea for Adel Mom Whose Toddlers Were Found Wandering Naked Near Busy Highway

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A mother from Adel has changed her plea and now says she is guilty of child endangerment.

Thursday, 19-year-old Jasmine Teed withdrew her original plea and entered a new plea of guilty to one count of child endangerment, substantial risk. She had originally been charged with two counts of child endangerment.

Investigators say Teed’s two-year-old twins were found wandering near a busy road in 43-degree temperatures back in November of 2017. They say Teed was inside her home asleep at the time.

The judge has set her sentencing hearing for May 31st.