High School Production Tackles Difficult Issues Students Face

DES MOINES, Iowa – Students from one metro high school are using the “March of Our Lives” movement as inspiration behind this year’s spring musical.

Lincoln High School is performing the musical “Spring” by Tanya Palmer to tackle different issues teens face at high school.

Issues being discussed include:

Bullying

Domestic violence

School shootings/ gun control

Mental Health

Suicide

Lincoln High School Senior Brandon Winn said, “These things do happen. There are these stigmas from previous generations, and even somewhat in our generation, that these things don’t happen to us. This can’t happen to us. It does.”

Lincoln High School Freshman Marquis Bundy said the musical aims to show how powerful someone’s actions and words can be.

“It is always your best bet to check up on people. Say ‘hey are you ok? How is everything going?’ Because, if you don’t then things can just go wrong so quickly,” Bundy said.

Lincoln High School Freshman Karly Soresen said her character inspired her to do better.

“It’s kind of given me a new perspective to how to deal with high schoolers around me, and how to perceive life and go through it,” Soresen said.

Drama Teacher Michael Williams said the idea for this musical was under production before the Parkland shooting. The students started rehearsal a little after the tragedy occurred.

Winn hopes the audience takes away the importance of communication.

“We really want to promote conversation between parents and students to kind of get a broader outreach to people who are suffering from these things and get the help that is needed for these issues,” Winn said.

Williams said following Friday and Saturday’s performance, the cast will engage with the audience about the issues high school students face every day. In addition, local mental health advocates will be on stage during the discussion.

People can see “Spring” at Lincoln High School April 12th-14th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Students are $3 and adults are $5.