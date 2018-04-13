Lawmakers Approaching End of Paid Days at Capitol This Session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa lawmakers are running out of paid days to finish their work at the Capitol.

The House and Senate both adjourned for the week on Thursday and won't be back to work until Monday, which will be the 99th day of the 2018 session. Lawmakers are only paid for the first 100 days of work at the Capitol. This means they will work unpaid overtime--again--if they have to still work on Wednesday, and there is still a lot of work to be done.

Along with passing a budget for next year, there is also a tax reform bill in the works along with controversial bills limiting abortion and possibly banning traffic cameras.