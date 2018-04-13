Los Angeles Mayor Meets With Asian & Latino Coalition in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A national immigration advocate and potential future presidential candidate visited Des Moines on Friday evening.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti met with the Asian & Latino Coalition at the Capitol. As mayor of the second largest city in the nation, Garcetti is a national political figure.

The city of Los Angeles recently won a federal lawsuit after the Trump administration denied it a police block grant after it was accused of being a sanctuary city. Governor Reynolds signed a bill this week that could deny state aid to so-called sanctuary cities in Iowa.

Garcetti is rumored to be a presidential contender, which could have something to do with his visit to the metro.