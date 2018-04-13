Madrid Mayor Named in Federal Lawsuit Resigns While Rumors Surround City’s Police Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADRID, Iowa -- There's been a big shakeup in the town of Madrid's city government.

On Thursday, Mayor Dirk Rinngenberg suddenly resigned from office. Social media messages say there are plans to dissolve the city's police department, but Mayor Pro Tem Kurt Kruse says there is no truth to that rumor and the real reason for Ringgenberg's resignation is another legal matter.

"There is a lawsuit, the mayor is named in that lawsuit, and he thought, basically, I don't know, to help diffuse the rumors around it that he thought it was better that he step down at this point rather than continue in that position," said Kruse.

Ringgenberg is named in a federal lawsuit along with current police chief Rick Tasler and former police officer Nick Millsap; they are facing a civil rights lawsuit from Justin Brewer. The complaint in the lawsuit is sealed, so the details of what is being alleged are not currently known.

The lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial in federal court on June 3rd.

Kruse says the city council will be discussing the police rumors at its Monday meeting.