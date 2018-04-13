Triple T Meats Says No Salmonella Found in Facility or Products, USDA Still Investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ACKLEY, Iowa -- Triple T Meats says no salmonella was found in its facility in Ackley after a recall of tainted chicken salad as the USDA says it's working to wrap up the investigation.

The chicken salad was made at Triple T Specialty Meats and sold at Fareway stores.

Eight states were affected by the outbreak, with 265 cases of salmonella reported. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one person died from this strain of salmonella.

Triple T posted about the investigation on Facebook, saying after through investigation and extensive testing, no salmonella was found at the Ackley facility and none was found in any of the products tested at the facility. The co-owner and CEO says Triple T will continue to work with all government agencies to determine the source of the salmonella.

Channel 13 asked the USDA for an update, and a spokesman issued the following statement:

"The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as several states, investigated the multistate outbreak of 265 Salmonella infections which occurred in eight states. FSIS is reviewing the latest evidence to determine whether additional actions are needed before closing its investigation."