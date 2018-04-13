Unusual Weather Causes Problems for Metro Landscapers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The recent changing weather conditions have metro landscaping companies taking a hit.

Employees can't work in the snow, which means they don't make money.

Marissa Lindberg has been working for Capital Landscaping in Des Moines for a year.

“This week, with the weather from it being in the 50s and then back down to the 40s and the rain, we can’t go from one job and start it and stop and then go back to it, we have to just go to the job and finish it," Lindberg said.

The owner, Phil Glaser, says that's causing the company to become backlogged and its clients have to wait three weeks for the team to start a project.

“We have the problem that every weekend we have to put plows back on, so that’s eating into budgets," he said.

Glaser said fewer projects means less work for his employees.

“Right now, because of the weather, there are some individuals that are still waiting to get called back, customary at this time of year they're working 45-50 hours, they're all getting close to 40, and it's affecting their household budgets," he said.

Lindberg backs up that statement.

“And now I'm at like, may 20, 23 hours a week," she said. "It's very difficult."

The company hopes to start its 15 backlogged project in two weeks. In the meantime, it is looking for enough work to continue paying employees.