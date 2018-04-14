× Des Moines 18-Year-Old Charged With First Degree Murder in Death of Woman in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — One person has been charged in the death of a woman in Warren County.

On April 2nd, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home in the 8600 block of Warren Drive. When they arrived, officials found the body of 25-year-old Mercedes Wathen of Cambridge.

A material witness warrant was then issued for 18-year-old Jacquarious J’Ray Scoggins of Des Moines, who was considered a person of interest in the case. Scoggins has now been charged with first degree murder and is in the custody of the Warren County Sheriff.

The investigation is ongoing, but law enforcement believes this was an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 515-961-1122.kcc