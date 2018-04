Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The Grand View mens volleyball team qualified for the national tournament for the 5th straight year, only this year the Vikings get to host the tourney.

8 teams from across the country will converge on Des Moines beginning April 17th.

Grand View is the 2-seed and will face 7-seed Cardinal Stritch Tuesday night at 7pm in their first game. All games are played at the Johnson Wellness Center on the Grand View Campus.