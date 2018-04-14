× Iowa Towns Sustain Damage in High Winds Friday Night

STORY CITY, Iowa- Storms rolled across Iowa Friday night doing damage in several locations across the state. In Story City several buildings sustained heavy damage in the Story City Industrial Park. The roadway in the Industrial Park remains blocked off Saturday.

In Greene County officials worked Friday night to clear blocked roadways in Jefferson.

On Highway 20 between Eldora, and Iowa Falls, an 18 wheeler was flipped on its side.

Along I 35 several road signs were bent over to the ground by the high winds.