Party Bus Overturns on Interstate 80

WAUKEE, Iowa — An overturned bus resulted in heavily backed-up traffic on Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon.

The bus overturned just before Exit 117 near Grand Prairie Parkway on I-80 west. Officials say 20-25 people were inside at the time, but nobody was seriously injured.

An initial investigation indicates the cause was a mechanical issue, not human error. The Iowa Department of Transportation will inspect the vehicle to confirm whether this was the case.

Traffic in the area has since started moving as normal.