Polk County Supervisor’s Iowa Council on Human Services Nomination Withdrawn

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- A Polk County supervisor's nomination to the Iowa Council on Human Services has been withdrawn.

The Des Moines Register reports the decision stemmed from a 2015 memo in which Supervisor Robert Brownell, a Clive Republican, called State Democratic Senator Tony Bisignano a "boozehound" and "odious." The memo was sent to seven Republican lawmakers in March of 2015. Brownell wrote an apology after his initial email was shared with the media.

Governor Reynolds formally withdrew Brownell's nomination on Thursday. On Friday, Brownell said he requested the action due to pressure from Senate Republicans who believed his nomination would be blocked by Senate Democrats. While Republicans hold the majority in the 50-member Iowa Senate, Democrats hold 20 seats, which is enough to block nominees.